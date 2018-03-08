Director of Nursing

Wellness Director

Independence Village of Petoskey

Position Summary:

The Wellness Director is responsible for the overall direction, administration and coordination of clinical resident care services by delivering a 1440 experience, optimizing performance and leading employee connections within our community.

Required Experience for Wellness Director:

Licensed Nurse Practitioner (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) registered within the State preferred. Assisted Living/Memory Care experience preferred.

Leadership experience preferred.

Proven ability to manage revenue and financials successfully.

Proven high performer.

Ability to work successfully through complex issues; problem solve.

Accountabilities for Wellness Director:

Lead, manage, and overall accountability for your team and their performance.

Revenue for Wellness, Evaluations & Care Conferences: Responsible for ensuring right care, at the right price with the right staff.

Understanding and leading to our 1440 care standards.

Clear Communication of Vision: Ability to translate how our organizational, community and wellness goals relate to our team, staff and residents.

Community Leader Partnership (including skilled care): Leading relationships with fellow community leaders and external partners by meeting and following through on action items.

Other Key Responsibilities for Wellness Director:

Wellness Marketing: Own the relationships with your Executive Director and Sales Team and market wellness throughout the community by increasing, visibility, credibility and trust.

Perform admission and ongoing evaluations of residents quarterly, upon return from hospital or skilled environment, or change of condition (initiate care conference) and use this information to set measurable goals and outcomes for residents that meet the physical, mental, and psychosocial needs.

Reviews incident reports submitted by staff members to determine if an assessment/care conference needs to be performed on an existing resident & address any personnel issues which are identified.

Communication of all emergency policies and provision of updated information to staff.

Work toward continual improvement of the overall organization.

Available to work a flexible schedule including on call, weekends, and holidays when necessary.

Perform other duties as assigned

Skills for Success:

Applies knowledge of our business and competition to advance organization.

Manages complex situations.

Focus on 1440 Care.

Drives Results.

Plans, schedules and prioritizes to meet community needs.

Builds effective teams.

Manages conflict while minimizing drama.

Shares a vision and strategy that motivates others to action.

Relates openly and comfortably with diverse groups of people.

Understands our organizational structure and navigates through policies, regulations, functional, community and home office team relationships.

Communicates clearly and frequently.

Steps up to address difficult issues, saying what needs to be said.

Open to try new things and learns from successes and failures.

Metrics that Matter:

Employee First

Performance Feedback

Leadership Training

Employee Recognition

Employee Retention

1440 Care

Feedback Through Conversations

Communication

Evaluations

Optimal Performance

Revenue

Profitability

Relationships

General Working Conditions

This position entails standing for long periods of time. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to communicate effectively with others, sit, stand, walk and use hands to handle keyboard, telephone, paper, files, and other equipment and objects. The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands and arms. This position requires the ability to review detailed documents and read computer screens. The employee will occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. The work environment requires appropriate interaction with others. The noise level in the work environment is moderate. Occasional travel to different locations may be required.

Connecting Seniors, Families and Communities

StoryPoint and Independence Village have over 35 years of experience working and living with seniors creating a deep understanding of their unique needs and desires. Itâs this combination of technology, understanding, appreciation, and commitment that sets us apart and makes our culture so special for both our employees and our residents. Everyone in our communities commits to appreciating our residents as individuals who deserve to shine, every day.

1440 Culture

Not Just Making Every Day Great. Making Every Minute Great. There are 1,440 minutes in every single day. We aspire to make each one of them an exceptional moment. This philosophy is supported by our 6 powerful, yet simple pillars: Dream Big, Have Courage, Take Initiative, Be Accountable, Give Back & Enjoy it. We strive to fulfill the aspirational goal of creating the absolute best experience with every person, in every interaction, every minute of every day.

It begins with empowering our employees. Every employee, at every level of the company, is expected to perform like a leader. Everyone is encouraged and expected to put the needs of each other above everything else. No one here just âdoes their jobâ The mission is to create the absolute best experiences. This emphasis on putting people first has helped us successfully grow for the right reasons.

We have developed an environment that attracts dreamers, adventurers, creators, givers and believers to seek career opportunities with us. We find people who believe that true happiness is only found in the service of others. We want high-performers with diverse skill-sets and big hearts. We treat each other as family and find that close collaboration creates the biggest ideas.

We have comprehensive benefit packages that include health, dental, vision, 401(k), income protection, and extraordinary work-life benefits.

This classification description is intended to indicate the general kinds of tasks and levels of work difficulty that are required of positions given this title and should not be construed as declaring what the specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position shall be. It is not intended to limit or in any way modify the right of any supervisor to assign, direct and control the work of the employees under her/his supervision. The use of a particular expression or illustration describing duties shall not exclude other duties not mentioned that are of a similar kind or level of difficulty.

Equal Opportunity Employer

