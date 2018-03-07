Now hiring a Director of Information Systems!Â

This position is responsible for strategic and operational leadership of Information Systems on the resort. Plans, directs and manages the IT Department in order to ensure the development and implementation of cost-effective systems and efficient technological operations to meet current and future decision making requirements. As a manager, the incumbent provides company-wide direction in areas of policy and planning for data processing and related functions.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Provides information processing, systems counseling and guidance to management personnel throughout the company.

Plans and controls departmental staffing, development, organization, and facilities to ensure that they are consistent with the business plan of the company.

Directs the design, development, and maintenance of systems, programs, hardware acquisitions, and systems software to meet management and company’s information needs.

Establishes IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent information processing operations and to safeguard information resources. Assures that the information systems of the resort are secure and PCI compliant to the appropriate level.

Administers the department’s expense budget, within budgetary guidelines to contribute to cost-effective operation of the company.

Selects, develops, and motivates qualified staff to effectively carry out department functions and provide for the continuity of specialized skills.

Maintains knowledge of developments in the area of systems and hardware and incorporates new developments into the future systems of the company.

Remains apprised of progress of all projects where IT can offer integrated solutions.

Effectively communicate a highly technical and constantly changing subject in non-technical business terminology to managers so that sound decisions will be made.

Exemplifies Crystal Mountain’s Core Values.

Other duties as assigned.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!Â

