Crystal Mountain is seeking aÂ Director of Human Resources. This position will be responsible for overseeing, serving, and assisting all applicants and employees of Crystal Mountain Resort with all aspects of their employment experience from their date of application to their date of departure. The Director should ensure that a positive and exciting work environment is provided in order to develop, motivate, and retain qualified Employees. The Director will manage the Human Resources team and be responsible for daily operations of the department while reporting to the CEO.

For a list of all job duties for this position, please visit our website for a complete job description at www.crystalmountain.com.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!

