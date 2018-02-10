Director of Development

Department: Capital Campaign

Schedule: Full-time

Shift: Day Shift

Hours:

Salary Range: Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

The Director of Development is responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction, and overall management of the Annual Giving Program, the data management program, and the Program Officer/Operations Manager as well as overseeing the financial reporting for the Foundation. The Director of Development will also cultivate, solicit and steward a portfolio of 5-10 major gift prospects. This position will work directly with major donors, trustees, volunteers, hospital executive team, and medical staff to identify, qualify, steward, and solicit major gifts.Education:Bachelor’s degree required.Experience:Minimum of five years’ experience in major gift fundraising and management experience. Knowledge of healthcare industry is preferred. Other Job Requirements:Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required as well as strong presentation and liaison skills. Ability to work independently and deal effectively and persuasively with corporate executives, management and staff. Must display tact and diplomacy in difficult or sensitive situations.Extensive knowledge of fundraising principles and techniques with a proven ability to secure philanthropic donations for a large organization required.Proven successful management and team building skills. Proven track record of success in managing a comprehensive development program. Directs multiple projects and works effectively and efficiently under tight timelines.Ability to interpret and analyze prospect research data in order to execute major gift fund raising plan.Proficient in Microsoft Office and Outlook. Also preferred experience in Raiser’s Edge including moves management.Participates in and attends special events as requested. On-Call various times of the year and visits donors and/or family members while they are hospitalized at MNM.