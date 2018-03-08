MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Directional Drill operator

Kingsley, MI

http://www.5stardrilling.com

Posted on March 8, 2018

We are a northern Michigan based underground utility company. We install water, sewer, phone, fiber cable etc.
We use plows, directional drills, excavators etc.

Our work is in the middle of Michigan to the U.P.

Clean driving record a must, and cdls are preferred but not required.

We offer insurance and retirement. Pay based on experience.

About 5 Star Directional Drilling

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8575489

