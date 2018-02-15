Direct Support Professional/Caregiver II, Support Services, Part Time – Traverse City, MI

Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Immediate part time Direct Support Professional in the Traverse City, Michigan area! This position has a $11.50/hour pay rate and is eligible for a $500.00 sign on/retention bonus.

Job Summary

Provides personal assistance and support to clients in their home or other living facilities. Transports clients to various activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in the Person Center Planning (PCP) and goal setting for the growth and development of clients served.

Provide personal support services to persons served, including but not limited to mobility/ lifting/transferring, bathing and personal hygiene, laundry and grooming, meal preparation and mealtime assistance.

Provide personal health care services including but not limited to administering medications and medical treatments, infection control, Range of Motion exercises, and other care in accordance with individual service plan and needs.

Assist clients with activities in daily living including but not limited to household tasks, communication skills, social and recreational skills, financial management, and activities in the community.

Schedule and transport clients to various appointments and activities.

Complete all required documentation for services performed.

Work independently between sites and cooperatively with other staff to assure quality of service for each individual.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

High school diploma or equivalency preferred.

Successful completion of required training.

Experience

One year direct care experience in a mental health field or working with vulnerable adults preferred.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Ability to read, write and speak fluent English.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to perform basic math calculations.

Good communication skills with ability to work compassionately and display sensitivity to persons with varying degrees of physical and/or mental disabilities.

Additional Work Requirements

Valid driver’s license with good driving record; reliable ongoing personal transportation suitable for safely transporting clients; current automobile registration and proof of automobile insurance.

Weekends, evenings and extended work hours required.

Maybe required to participate in on-call shift rotation.

Ability to work the shifts when staff ‘call off’ during assigned pager rotation. May be required to assume on-call responsibility for assigned area on rotation with supervisor.

May be required to assist supervisor with all aspects of on-site quality assurance (e.g. care plan implementation, safety, documentation review, scheduling and assignment of doctor’s appointments).

Physical and Mental Requirements

Ability to lift persons served weighing an average of 150 pounds.

Ability to transport persons in a wheel chair weighting up to 250 pounds.

Near and far visual acuity.

Hand-eye coordination.

Ability to move freely.

Requisition Number 2017-2413

Posted Date 2/23/2018

Category Support Workers

Employee Type Part-Time

Hours Per Pay Period 48

Shift Varied

Work Hours Varied

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Traverse City