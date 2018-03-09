Direct Support Professional/Caregiver II, Persons With Disabilities, Full Time – Traverse City, MI

Samaritas, one of the stateâs largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michiganâs Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Immediate full time night direct support professional opportunity in our Traverse City, MI group home. This position has a $11.00/hour pay rate and is eligible for our $1000.00 retention incentive.

Job Summary

Provides direct hands-on care and assistance in daily living to individuals living within assigned homes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide hands-on care and assistance to persons served including, but not limited to, mobility, lifting, transferring, bathing, personal hygiene and grooming, laundry, meal preparation and mealtime assistance.

Assist persons served with activities in daily living including, but not limited to, household tasks, communication skills, and activities in the community.

Assist in development of individualsâ social and recreational interests and skills through appropriate modeling and supportive activities.

Complete and document consumerâs home-based programs as written by Community Mental Health (CMH) personnel.

Provide care and complete duties in compliance with Adult Foster Care Licensing rules for the State of Michigan.

Completion of âin-homeâ training, including CMH required training.

Pass medications in accordance with Person Centered Plan.

Cooperate with other Center staff to assist in meeting the needs of individuals in the Center.

Transport individuals and drive agency vehicle as needed; assure basic cleanliness and care of vehicle.

Assist in creating opportunities for persons served with outside entities for volunteer and work opportunities.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

High school diploma or equivalency preferred.

Attain and maintain all required certifications and training (i.e., CPR, First Aid, Blood borne Pathogens, etc.).

Experience

Direct care experience in a mental health field or working with vulnerable adults preferred.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Ability to read, write and speak fluent English.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to perform basic math calculations.

Good communication skills with ability to work compassionately and display sensitivity to persons with varying degrees of physical and/or mental disabilities.

Ability to lift persons served with proper lift equipment.

Ability to feel pulse rate and hears and reads blood pressure.

Additional Work Requirements

Weekends, evenings and extended work hours required.

Participation in on-call shift coverage rotation required.

Valid unrestricted driverâs license with good driving record and proof of automobile insurance.

Physical and Mental Requirements

Ability to lift persons served weighing an average of 150 pounds.

Ability to transport persons in a wheel chair weighing up to 250 pounds.

Near and far visual acuity.

Hand-eye coordination.

Ability to move freely about.

Requisition Number 2018-2795

Posted Date 3/5/2018

Category Support Workers

Employee Type Full-Time

Hours Per Pay Period 80

Shift Night

Work Hours 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Traverse City