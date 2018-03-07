Direct Support Professional / Caregiver I, Group Home, Flexible Options – Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372648
About Direct Support Professional / Caregiver I, Group Home, Flexible Options – Traverse City, MI
Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.
Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.
We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.
Immediate contingent caregiver opportunity in Traverse City, Michigan! This position has an $11.00/hour pay rate.
Job Summary
Provide direct hands-on care and assistance in daily living to individuals living within assigned homes.
Duties and Responsibilities
-
Provide hands-on care and assistance to persons served including but not limited to mobility, lifting, transferring, bathing, personal hygiene and grooming, laundry, meal preparation and mealtime assistance.
-
Assist persons served with activities in daily living including but not limited to household tasks, communication skills, and activities in the community.
-
Assist in development of individuals’ social and recreational interests and skills through appropriate modeling and supportive activities.
-
Complete and document consumer’s home-based programs as written by Community Mental Health (CMH) personnel.
-
Provide care and complete duties in compliance with Adult Foster Care Licensing rules for the State of Michigan.
-
Completion of ‘in-home’ training, including CMH required training.
-
Pass medications in accordance with Person Centered Plan.
-
Cooperate with other Center staff to assist in meeting the needs of individuals in the Center.
-
Transport individuals and drive agency vehicle as needed; assure basic cleanliness and care of vehicle.
Job Qualifications
Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification
-
High school diploma or equivalency preferred.
-
Attain and maintain all required certifications and training (i.e., CPR, First Aid, Blood borne Pathogens, etc.).
Experience
- Direct care experience in a mental health field or working with vulnerable adults preferred.
Knowledge Skills and Abilities
-
Ability to read, write and speak fluent English.
-
Effective oral and written communication skills.
-
Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
-
Ability to perform basic math calculations.
-
Good communication skills with ability to work compassionately and display sensitivity to persons with varying degrees of physical and/or mental disabilities.
-
Ability to lift persons served with proper lift equipment.
-
Ability to feel pulse rate and hears and reads blood pressure.
Additional Work Requirements
-
Weekends, evenings and extended work hours required.
-
Valid unrestricted driver’s license with good driving record.
-
Proof of automobile insurance if required by program/center.
Physical and Mental Requirements
-
Ability to lift persons served weighing an average of 150 pounds.
-
Ability to transport persons in a wheel chair weighting up to 250 pounds.
-
Near and far visual acuity.
-
Hand-eye coordination.
-
Ability to move freely.
Requisition Number 2017-2399
Posted Date 3/5/2018
Category Support Workers
Employee Type Contingent
Hours Per Pay Period 40
Shift Varied
Work Hours Varied/8 Hour Shift
Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes
On Call Required No
Position Location US-MI-Traverse City
