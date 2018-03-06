Direct Care Worker

Part time and On call positions available to provide direct care services for developmentally challenged residents in aÂ group home setting.Â This could work into full time openings.Â Assist with daily living skills, community activities, appointments, and recreational interests.Â Must have aÂ criminal background check. Requires a driver’s license and must complete required Community Mental Health training.Â Positions available in Rapid City, Kalkaska and Mancelona.

If you are a caring individual looking to improve the lives of others this may be the perfect job for you!Â