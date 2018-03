Direct Care Worker

Part time and On call positions available to provide direct care services for developmentally challenged residents in a group home setting. This could work into full time openings. Assist with daily living skills, community activities, appointments, and recreational interests. Must have a criminal background check. Requires a driver’s license and must complete required Community Mental Health training. Positions available in Rapid City, Kalkaska and Mancelona.

If you are a caring individual looking to improve the lives of others this may be the perfect job for you!Â