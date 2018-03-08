Direct Care and Support Specialist

This is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities and youth in our community.

You will accompany your clients on planned community outings, provide care specific to their needs, and help teach community living skills that support the greatest level of independence in accessing our community. This is an exciting opportunity to make a difference in our community.

Experience never helpful, but we are willing to provide training to the right candidates.

Please call 231-943-2552 to schedule an interview and/or email your resume.

Job Description:

The Community Living Specialist develops and provides support services to individuals with developmental disabilities who are receiving services to support community access and participation.

We offer a flexible schedule option!

Examples of Duties:

The following examples of duties and accountabilities illustrate the general range of tasks assigned to the position but are not intended to define the limits of required duties.

Other essential duties may be assigned consistent with the general scope of the position.

Employee must comply with all CHOICES Inc., policies, procedures, Mental Health, Department of Community Health or other regulatory bodies.

1. Base all interactions on a foundation of dignity and respect that the client is entitled to.

2. Assist with daily living skills such as grooming, toileting, eating, medications, laundry, shopping and household upkeep.

3. Assist with nutritional guidance including meal planning, food preparation, knowledge of special nutritional needs, and encourage healthy nutrition.

4. Support and assist with medical needs as indicated.

5. Keep service documentation in compliance with deadlines and Agency policy.

6. Implement Individualized Plans of Service.

7. Implement Positive Behavior Supports.

8. Support consumers with positive integration into their community.

9. Interact positively with the consumerâs family, advocates, guardians, case managers, employers, friends, and others.

10. Promote learning and growth with consumers.

11. Support positive recognition of consumers by themselves and with others.

12. Actively participates in training and other meetings, whether in or out of office, as requested.