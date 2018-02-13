Dining Services Server

Job duties consist of stocking dining area, set up, delivery of food, bussing of tables and washing of dishes among other responsabilities.Â We are looking for compassionette individuals that are responsable and willing to work hard for our retirment population.Â The job is very rewarding and comes with many perks.Â Full time status means full benefits such as health, dental, vision, 401-k, paid time off, every other holiday and weekend.Â No late nights as our kitchen closes at 8pm.Â Schedules posted a month in advance and a very safe and caring work environment.