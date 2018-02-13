CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join our award winning team!

Crystal MOuntain is seeking a Dining Services Manager. This position is responsible for overseeing all front-of-the-house food and beverage operations throughout the resort to include: Thistle Pub and Grille, Wild Tomato, Vista Lounge, Clipper cafeteria, Plaza Grille, Beach House, and the golf course beverage carts. The primary responsibility of this position is to ensure that all resort guests have a high quality food and beverage experience.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!Â

For a list of all job duties for this position, please visit our website for a complete job description at www.crystalmountain.com.