Dietary Assistant

Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Job Summary

Provides assistance to the cook in the preparation and delivery of meals and supplements in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare food trays for residents; check trays on line, maintaining sanitation requirements and tray accuracy.

Deliver food and supplements to residents.

Remove food trays from carts in dining rooms and transport to dishwashing area.

Wash and put away service ware and dish ware.

Clean kitchen, dining room and equipment as required.

Store food and supplements in a safe and sanitary manner in accordance with policy and procedures.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

ServSafe certification preferred.

Experience

Experience in a long term care facility preferred.

Experience in food preparation preferred.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of food prep, sanitation and tray accuracy.

Ability to display compassion and sensitivity with vulnerable adults who may become angry, hostile or combative.

Ability to maintain a helping role when interfacing with persons served; intervenes when appropriate.

Ability and willingness to work cooperatively with co-workers, residents and families of residents, including those from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Ability to carry out simple one-or two-step instructions.

Ability to comprehend food labels and instructions.

Ability to read, speak and write English; ability to write legibly and construct sentences containing subject, verb, and object.

Additional Work Requirements

Weekends required.

Physical and Mental Requirements

Stands routinely and moves about.

Twists, bends and stoops.

Lifts and transfers bulky hot and cold weights up to 40 pounds.

May push or pull food carts.

Near visual acuity.

Hand-eye coordination.

Finger and hand dexterity.

Subject to extremes in temperature, exposure to odors, food ingredients, chemicals/cleaning agents.

Potential exposure to infectious waste, and disease conditions.

Requisition Number 2018-2746

Posted Date 2/27/2018

Category Dietary/Nutritional Services

Employee Type Contingent

Hours Per Pay Period 32

Shift Varied

Work Hours Varied

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Cadillac