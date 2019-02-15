Dietary Assistant

Overview

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, a premier senior living services non-profit organization, has a great opportunity to join our team at The Village of Westland as a Dining Services Assistant.

Why work for us? Our staff tell us they often leave work feeling good about the work they did and that they feel they personally make a difference here. Presbyterian Villages of Michigan was recognized as Crain’s Best-managed Non-Profit Winner for 2016.

Responsibilities

Perform a variety of tasks related to food service department including the preparation, service and clean up of food service to residents, visitors, and staff.

Qualifications

High School Graduate, General Education Degree (GED) or currently enrolled in program if under 18.

No prior experience necessary

Must be able to operate a computer.

