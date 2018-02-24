Diesel Technician

STAR TRUCK RENTALS PRIDES ITSELF IN OUR COMMITMENT TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF OUR EMPLOYEES. WHEN YOU JOIN STAR, YOU ARE JOINING A FAMILY. AT STAR, WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE TOP NOTCH BENEFITS AND A FAMILY CULTURE THAT UNDERSTANDS THE IMPORTANCE OF THE BALANCE BETWEEN YOUR WORK AND YOUR LIFE.

Starâs employees and their families are a top priority. Thatâs why we offer all our diesel mechanics an excellent benefits package, with exceptional medical coverage, dental and vision benefits, 401K with a company match, profit sharing, flexible dependent care and medical spending accounts, free employee, spouse and child life insurance, free disability insurance and employee referral bonuses to name a few.

WHAT YOUâLL DO As a Diesel Mechanic with Star Truck Rentals, you willâ¦

Perform all levels of preventive maintenance services

Identify warrantable repairs and document repair order

Maintain work area appearance and safety

Road test vehicles when necessary to diagnose malfunctions or to ensure that they are working properly.

Perform duties with little or no supervision and in a timely and efficient manner

Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings and other important parts to ensure that they are in proper working condition

Perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries and lubricating equipment and machinery

Raise trucks and heavy parts or equipment using hydraulic jacks or hoists

Inspect, test, and listen to defective equipment to diagnose malfunctions, using test instruments such as handheld computers, motor analyzers, chassis charts and pressure gauges

Inspect and verify dimensions and clearances of parts to ensure conformance to factory specifications

Repairing and troubleshooting of major components such as engine, transmission, and differentials

Other projects and tasks as assigned by supervisor

Enhance maintenance department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishment

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading technical and regulation publications

Comply with federal and state vehicle requirements by testing engine, safety, and combustion control standards

WHATâS REQUIRED Star requires the following of all our Diesel Mechanicsâ¦.