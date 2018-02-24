MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Diesel Technician

Cadillac, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/1be84d76d75a47588e6dbe5f9eb1d622151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369785

Apply Now

About Diesel Technician

STAR TRUCK RENTALS PRIDES ITSELF IN OUR COMMITMENT TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF OUR EMPLOYEES. WHEN YOU JOIN STAR, YOU ARE JOINING A FAMILY. AT STAR, WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE TOP NOTCH BENEFITS AND A FAMILY CULTURE THAT UNDERSTANDS THE IMPORTANCE OF THE BALANCE BETWEEN YOUR WORK AND YOUR LIFE.

Starâs employees and their families are a top priority. Thatâs why we offer all our diesel mechanics an excellent benefits package, with exceptional medical coverage, dental and vision benefits, 401K with a company match, profit sharing, flexible dependent care and medical spending accounts, free employee, spouse and child life insurance, free disability insurance and employee referral bonuses to name a few.

WHAT YOUâLL DO As a Diesel Mechanic with Star Truck Rentals, you willâ¦

  • Perform all levels of preventive maintenance services
  • Identify warrantable repairs and document repair order
  • Maintain work area appearance and safety
  • Road test vehicles when necessary to diagnose malfunctions or to ensure that they are working properly.
  • Perform duties with little or no supervision and in a timely and efficient manner
  • Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings and other important parts to ensure that they are in proper working condition
  • Perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries and lubricating equipment and machinery
  • Raise trucks and heavy parts or equipment using hydraulic jacks or hoists
  • Inspect, test, and listen to defective equipment to diagnose malfunctions, using test instruments such as handheld computers, motor analyzers, chassis charts and pressure gauges
  • Inspect and verify dimensions and clearances of parts to ensure conformance to factory specifications
  • Repairing and troubleshooting of major components such as engine, transmission, and differentials
  • Other projects and tasks as assigned by supervisor
  • Enhance maintenance department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishment
  • Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading technical and regulation publications
  • Comply with federal and state vehicle requirements by testing engine, safety, and combustion control standards

WHATâS REQUIRED Star requires the following of all our Diesel Mechanicsâ¦.

  • 1-2 years of automotive or diesel mechanic experience (preferred)
  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • A valid driverâs license is required, and, must either possess a CDL or have the ability to obtain a CDL license required
  • A positive attitude

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Star Truck Rental

More jobs at Star Truck Rental

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8532331

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing