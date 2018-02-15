Die Setup & Repair

Â

US- Die Set Up and Repair â US Traverse City, MI

The Die Repair and Set-up Person is responsible for the setup and maintenance of dies in a high-speed production environment.Â To ensure a stable process exists during the production cycle.

Essential Job Functions:

Set-up and first piece inspection of parts in preparation of production runs.Â

Complete proper documentation as required per company established procedures.Â

Maintenance of the dies as necessary before and during the production process.

Complete proper set-up for all auxiliary equipment, i.e., payoff, take-up.

Responsible for personal adherence to all Environmental Health and Safety rules and procedures including housekeeping and proper operation of tools and equipment.

Perform other work-related duties as assigned.

Requirements:

The successful candidate will have:Â

High School Diploma or GED

Perform math calculations to form grind tooling, requiring angular and radius calculations.

Must be able to communicate and work well with others.

The ability to: lift/move at least 50 pounds, to move about to different locations of the plant, to stand or remain in one place for long periods of time while performing the various functions of the position.

Have a basic knowledge and comfort level with a computer.

Be able to adapt to change in activities and plans to accommodate changing schedules.

Documented 2 years experience in a tool room using all types of tool room equipment, including: surface grinders, lathes, mills, and vertical and horizontal saws.

Preferred:

The ability to form grind to tight tolerances (+/- .0002) and to trouble shoot progressive dies in a production environment.

A minimum of 2 years documented experience of high-speed (250-1000 spm) press operation. <– This is required – you must have high speedÂ production experienceÂ

Â

EOE/Minority/Women/Disabled/VETS/VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Â