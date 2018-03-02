Die Cast Operator, Starting at $14 an hour

DIE CAST OPERATOR

Â

JOB DESCRIPTION SUMMARY

The Die Cast Operator is responsible for operating die cast machines to create various aluminum and magnesium parts. Activities include removing casted parts, activating press operation, monitoring the function of the equipment, operating a trim die to remove flash/burrs/metal shavings/chips from the cast parts per customer specifications, as well as; inspecting product before packaging into finished goods containers.Â

REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS

The Die Cast Operator reports to the Die Cast Crew Leader and Plant ManagerÂ

ESSENTIAL DUTIES, RESPONSIBILITIES & SKILLS

Awareness and safety minded

Utilizes personal protective equipment

Following standardized processes – Cast, Trim and Inspect parts to meet customer requirements

Following written work instructions â perform essential job functions for each specified process

Complete inspection of parts – both before and after processing – to ensure product quality

Meeting production quotas

Meeting quality standards of production runs

Perform work and process deviations as assigned by the Plant Supervisor, Quality or Engineering group.

Productivity/methods improvements â willingness to adopt new processes and improvements to increase quality, production and reduce strains caused from improper lifting and poor postures

Willingness to be a team player, dedicated to quality work and maintaining an excellent attendance record

Work fluently with all Casting, Trimming, Finishing, and Quality and Management personnel.

Practice safe ergonomics when working with all Aluminum and Magnesium die casting equipment.Â

Working in a fast-paced and hot environment (close proximity to furnaces)

Willingness to learn and be a team player

Â

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

High School Diploma or equivalencyÂ

Casting experienceÂ preferredâ casting intricate parts (aluminum or magnesium) â but not required

Quality Inspection experienceÂ preferred, but not requiredÂ

CONSIDERATIONS OF EMPLOYMENT