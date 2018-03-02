Die Cast Operator, Starting at $14 an hour
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371161
About Die Cast Operator, Starting at $14 an hour
DIE CAST OPERATOR
Â
JOB DESCRIPTION SUMMARY
The Die Cast Operator is responsible for operating die cast machines to create various aluminum and magnesium parts. Activities include removing casted parts, activating press operation, monitoring the function of the equipment, operating a trim die to remove flash/burrs/metal shavings/chips from the cast parts per customer specifications, as well as; inspecting product before packaging into finished goods containers.Â
REPORTING RELATIONSHIPS
The Die Cast Operator reports to the Die Cast Crew Leader and Plant ManagerÂ
ESSENTIAL DUTIES, RESPONSIBILITIES & SKILLS
- Awareness and safety minded
- Utilizes personal protective equipment
- Following standardized processes – Cast, Trim and Inspect parts to meet customer requirements
- Following written work instructions â perform essential job functions for each specified process
- Complete inspection of parts – both before and after processing – to ensure product quality
- Meeting production quotas
- Meeting quality standards of production runs
- Perform work and process deviations as assigned by the Plant Supervisor, Quality or Engineering group.
- Productivity/methods improvements â willingness to adopt new processes and improvements to increase quality, production and reduce strains caused from improper lifting and poor postures
- Willingness to be a team player, dedicated to quality work and maintaining an excellent attendance record
- Work fluently with all Casting, Trimming, Finishing, and Quality and Management personnel.
- Practice safe ergonomics when working with all Aluminum and Magnesium die casting equipment.Â
- Working in a fast-paced and hot environment (close proximity to furnaces)
- Willingness to learn and be a team player
Â
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- High School Diploma or equivalencyÂ
- Casting experienceÂ preferredâ casting intricate parts (aluminum or magnesium) â but not required
- Quality Inspection experienceÂ preferred, but not requiredÂ
CONSIDERATIONS OF EMPLOYMENT
- Ability to lift, bend, kneel and stand for durations of time, as well as; the ability to properly lift 35 lbs. to 50 lbs. on a periodic basis. Standing and movement 8-10 hours per shift (day) on a routine basis
- Ability to safely scoop and pour up to 20 lbs. of liquid metal into the shot well of machinery (5-foot distance)
- Safely removing hot parts from machinery while conforming to all personal protective equipment requirements
- Spraying the die surface with oil and lubricants on a routine basis to promote good part quality.
Job at a Glance
About ZD Metal Products Inc
More jobs at ZD Metal Products Inc