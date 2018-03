Expanding Northwest Michigan Cutting Tool Company is looking for an experienced PCD Grinder. All phases of Grinding, Brazing, & O.D. grinding are essential. EWAG RS-15 machine experience or similar a must.

Strengths for this position are to be well organized, good attendance, and an excellent communicator. Should be comfortable in a shop environment, with experience in grinding mandatory.

JOB TYPE: Full -Time

BENEFITS:

 BCBS Health insurance  -  Dental insurance  -  Life insurance  -  IRA Plan with Company match

Website:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â www.dumbartontool.com

Job Location              Cadillac, Michigan 49601

Positions Available      1

Career Type              Diamond Grinder

Education Level          High School/GED and position experiance

Characteristics            Full-time

Salary                       Hourly position with good pay and benefits

How to Apply

Please submit resume to: [email protected]

