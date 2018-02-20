MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Expanding Northwest Michigan Cutting Tool Company is looking for an experienced PCD Grinder. All phases of Grinding, Brazing, & O.D. grinding are essential. EWAG RS-15 machine experience or similar a must.

Strengths for this position are to be well organized, good attendance, and an excellent communicator. Should be comfortable in a shop environment, with experience in grinding mandatory.

JOB TYPE: Full -Time

BENEFITS:

Â  BCBS Health insuranceÂ Â  -Â Â  Dental insuranceÂ Â  -Â Â  Life insuranceÂ Â  -Â Â  IRA Plan with Company match

Website:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Â Â Â  www.dumbartontool.com

Job LocationÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Cadillac, Michigan 49601

Positions AvailableÂ Â Â Â Â Â  1

Career TypeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Diamond Grinder

Education LevelÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  High School/GED and position experiance

CharacteristicsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Full-time

SalaryÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Hourly position with good pay and benefits

How to Apply

Please submit resume to: [email protected]

