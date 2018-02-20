Diamond Grinder
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
About Diamond Grinder
Expanding Northwest Michigan Cutting Tool Company is looking for an experienced PCD Grinder. All phases of Grinding, Brazing, & O.D. grinding are essential. EWAG RS-15 machine experience or similar a must.
Strengths for this position are to be well organized, good attendance, and an excellent communicator. Should be comfortable in a shop environment, with experience in grinding mandatory.
JOB TYPE: Full -Time
BENEFITS:
Â BCBS Health insuranceÂ Â -Â Â Dental insuranceÂ Â -Â Â Life insuranceÂ Â -Â Â IRA Plan with Company match
Website:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â www.dumbartontool.com
Job LocationÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Cadillac, Michigan 49601
Positions AvailableÂ Â Â Â Â Â 1
Career TypeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Diamond Grinder
Education LevelÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â High School/GED and position experiance
CharacteristicsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Full-time
SalaryÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Hourly position with good pay and benefits
How to Apply
Please submit resume to: [email protected]
