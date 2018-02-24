Dialysis Technician

Standard shifts for this job will be 5:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m. including every other Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Scheduling is based upon patient needs.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate or GED equivalent required.

Previous patient care experience in a hospital setting or related facility preferred.

Current CPR certification required (or must be obtained within 60 days of employment).

Successful completion of a hemodialysis technician training or orientation program that is approved by the medical director and governing body, under the direction of a registered nurse, focused on the operation of kidney dialysis equipment and machines, providing direct patient care, and communication and interpersonal skills, including patient sensitivity training and care of difficult patients.

Previous patient care experience in a hospital setting or related facility preferred.

Must be able to push and pull heavy medical equipment (on wheels) weighing up to 200 pounds on a daily basis.

Must be capable of verifying visual and audio alarms on machines.

Must be able to occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.

Must have full range of body motion and flexibility.

Must have ability to climb, reach, kneel, stoop, and bend on a daily basis.

Required to pass all written exams with a score of 80%. Required to pass initial and annual competency including written and demonstrated skills. Attend continuing education classes related to End Stage Renal Disease and obtain a minimum of at least 5 hours annually. Be certified under a State certification program or a national commercially available certification program, as follows–

For newly employed patient care technicians, within 18 months of being hired as a dialysis patient care technician; or1. (ii) For patient care technicians employed on October 14, 2008, within 18 months after such date.5. Required to renew certification as defined by state or federal regulation.

The facility would prefer certified patient care technicians, but all levels of education are welcome and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

ORGANIZATION: Function under direct supervision of a registered nurse through delegated authority.

Has direct contact with hospital staff and external contacts, and is required to assist in obtaining requested information/direction.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED: Young Adults to Geriatric (18 yrs. and above)

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Performs duties that are required to prepare the equipment and supplies for the dialysis treatments.

Machine Care -Cleans, disinfects and rinses dialysis machines according to protocol.

Prepares machines and related equipment for hemodialysis treatments per facility procedures.

Troubleshoots machine alarms as appropriate.

Safely operates all dialysis-related equipment.

Reports machine problems to mechanical technician. Removes disposables and cleans station after each treatment.

Is knowledgeable of all emergency equipment/ emergency operational procedures.

Patient Care -Performs duties to assist with the care of the patient. Obtains vital signs and weights of the patients. Prepares supplies for the dialysis treatment.

Performs cannulation via a vascular access or catheter.

Administration of local anesthetics shall be limited to intradermal, subcutaneous, or topical administration. Obtains laboratory specimen via vascular access/catheter.

Initiates dialysis treatment/terminates dialysis treatments safely per facility protocol. Monitors patients during dialysis treatments.

Assists with changeover.

Mixes acids and bicarbonate according to protocol.

Reports any significant information or change in patient condition to the Patient Care Coordinator and or designee. Responsible for accurate documentation of information related to patient treatment in the appropriate patient record.

Attends patient care-plan meetings when appropriate.

Disposes of medical waste per facility protocol.

Disinfects non disposable equipment as directed by facility protocols.

Is responsible for ordering and stocking supplies. Performs other related work as assigned by Patient Care Coordinator and or designee.

Professionalism -Demonstrates professionalism according to facility guidelines, adheres to HIPAA confidentiality policies (customers, patients, employees, financial).

Is able to adapt to an ever changing environment and has the ability to work harmoniously with others.

Behaves appropriately (language, appropriate conversations, and refrains from offensive behaviors).

Follows dress code for the position held and acts in a professional manner at all times.

Dependability -Attends work according to the schedule and job expectations.

Completes job duties in accordance with Policy and Procedures (standards).

Attends work as scheduled and on time.

Completes job duties as assigned (completes job duties accurately and within standard time frames). Follows through with assignments.

Teamwork -Works with other staff members in a cooperative and efficient manner to provide the optimum environment for providing quality services. Supports other employees and team members.

Resolves conflicts in a professional manner.

Seeks to improve work practices and participates quality improvement committees.

Communication -Strives to use clear verbal communication with dialysis patients, families, and members of the interdisciplinary team.

Provides relevant, timely, accurate, and factual documentation in concurrence with job specifications (data collection).

Informs appropriate individual(s) about work-related problems and concerns.

Demonstrates good listening skills and seeks ways to resolve disagreements.

Safety -Because of possible contact with infectious diseases, good safety and personal hygiene habits are required. Because of potential exposure to environmental hazards, caution must be exercised to prevent injury.

Complies with all safety education/policies/regulations.

Demonstrates proper use of equipment.

Maintains a clean environment/work area. Practices safe habits in the work area.

Reports any concern to Patient Care Coordinator and or designee.

Growth -Attends educational in services to increase knowledge and grow professionally.

Attends 80% of scheduled staff meetings.

Seeks out opportunities to improve the quality of care given at the dialysis facility.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.