Dialysis Technician

Department:Hemodialysis – Outpatient

Schedule:Casual

Shift:Variable, Days and Afternoons

Hours:varies

Salary Range:$13.68 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

As directed by the team leader and the RN and in partnership with the health care team and patient/family, performs work processes to accomplish positive patient outcomes, and organization goals. Provision of care focuses on psychosocial support and activities of daily living.Education: High School diploma or equivalent. Knowledge of basic technician skills, normally acquired by completing at least one year of nursing school or other human service field, in order to perform assigned duties in specified work area.Experience: Prior experience in direct patient care preferred. CENA training preferred. Certification in nephrology technology from one of the organizations below within 18 months from hire is required: Board of Nephrology Examiners – Nursing – Technology (BONENT) National Nephrology Certification Organization (NNCO).Other Job Requirements: Hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills for legible handwriting, manipulation of special equipment and computer use, positive interaction will all patients and others, maneuver objects minimum 30 pounds, walking and standing for long periods of time, interpret, synthesize, prioritize and make immediate judgements using long-term and short-term memory, accurate communication.