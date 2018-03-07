Desktop Support (7681)

Â

SUMMARY Working under the direction of the Sr. Director, IT Operations, this individual is responsible for interfacing with users and interacting with other IS Department personnel in the continual enhancement of the IS environment. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES -Troubleshoot problems reported to the Help Desk in the following areas: Various Applications including Microsoft Office and Oracle Applications. Printing from any of the applications available to the user. Login or sign-on to Network or Microsoft Exchange E-Mail. -Assist the user community in increasing self-sufficiency by desk-side application help or putting the user in contact with the Training Coordinator for structured training as needed. -Assist other I/S Departments in further refinement and enhancement of the office environment by virtue of their day to day contact with the user community. -Process User Access Request security forms according to ISO and SOX standards. -Update and maintain database for Action Request forms -Utilize Infrastructure database/AAR Ticketing System -Generate and distribute daily reports for I/S management. -All other duties as assigned. CORE COMPETENCIES Commitment to company values and ethics Dependability: personally responsible, completes work in a timely manner, and performs tasks accurately Motivation: must maintain a positive attitude and strong work energy Communication: excellent interpersonal and oral and written communication skills Organization: very detail oriented and always comes prepared Initiative Strong judgment and decision making Problem Solving: ability to develop and implement new ideas to improve processes.

Â