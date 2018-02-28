Designer – Kitchen/Bath

Job Description

Designers support three primary store priorities: Customers First, In Stock, and Store Appearance. Designers support Customers First by providing fast, thorough, and friendly service to customers. Designers interact with customers by welcoming them to the store, assessing their kitchen and/or bath project needs, providing showroom tours, setting them up for kitchen and/or bath measures, meeting with them to go over room designs and make purchasing recommendations. Designers support In Stock initiatives by assessing stock levels of samples and brochures and restocking them as necessary. Designers support the Store Appearance priority by ensuring special order displays and showrooms promote a shopping environment that is appealing and safe. By supporting these three priorities, Designers drive sales to support department and store goals.

