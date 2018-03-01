Department Manager

at the following location(s):

MANISTEE (12925) – MANISTEE, MI

Description:

Department Manager – McDonaldâsÂ® company-owned and independent Owner-Operator restaurants are staffed by great people, and right now weâre looking for more of them. People interested in satisfying careers with competitive benefits. People interested in growing and advancing. People with lots to offer. People like you. If youâre interested (and we sure hope you are), letâs get together.

Requirements:

Managers lead shifts every week, making sure customers get a fast, accurate, friendly experience every visit. But some managers also lead Departments. These managersâ responsibilities may include managing assigned Systems, like Training, Food Safety, and Inventory Management, setting goals, delegating tasks to their teams, following up, and reporting results back to their team and other managers.

The Guest Service Department Managerâs responsibilities may include making sure Crew and Managers deliver a great customer experience, that sales promotions are done well, that all service staff are trained in service procedures, and that the Front Counter McCafÃ© and Drive-Thru areas are organized for the best service.

The Kitchen Department Managerâs responsibilities may include making sure the restaurant delivers great quality food to customers, and fast, that food is always safe, that food cost is controlled, and that all kitchen staff are trained in production procedures, including new items that are added to the menu.

The People Department Managerâs responsibilities may include making sure the restaurant hires qualified crew, trains them well, and schedules them to meet restaurant sales and profit goals. This managerâs responsibilities may also include making sure Crew get off to a good start at the restaurant and that they are recognized and motivated throughout their time working there.

Additional Info:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee, not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC. This means the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, is alone responsible for all employment related matters in the restaurant including, among other things, setting any requirements for this job and all decisions concerning hiring, firing, discipline, supervisions, staffing and scheduling. McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC will not receive a copy of any application you submit for this job posting and will have no control over whether you receive an interview and/or are ultimately hired, does not control and is not responsible for the employment policies and practices of independent franchisees, and does not employ independent franchiseesâ employees. If you are hired for this job posting, the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, will be your employer.

This job posting contains some general information about what it is like to work in a McDonaldâs restaurant, but is not a complete job description. People who work in a McDonaldâs restaurant perform a number of different tasks every day, and this posting does not list all of the essential functions of the job.

McDonaldâs Corporation is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.