Department Assistant-Human Resources/Onboarding

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate plus 4 – 5 years of office experience.

Experience working under varied deadlines and properly prioritizing work to meet those deadlines. Experience working under changing circumstances with multiple interruptions.

Ability to work with a team and individually to develop, improve and implement departmental processes and procedures.

Demonstrated ability to provide excellent customer service and interact in a team oriented environment.

Knowledge of PC applications including Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Demonstrated ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality and professionalism at all times.

Human Resources office experience highly preferred.

ORGANIZATION : This position reports to the Manager of Human Resources and will receive direction from other Human Resources staff. No managerial or supervisory responsibility.

Works as a vital member of the Human Resources Department and as such needs to work well as a team player.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

The Department Assistant efficiently manages a large volume of customer service requests that are directed to the Human Resources office. This includes working directly with drop-in lobby traffic, appropriately directing appointments, responding to phone calls and email requests, and completing ongoing project work as assigned. The Department Assistant provides support to the Human Resources team and organizational staff by effectively administering the daily responsibilities of the front desk and onboarding areas.

General Responsibilities