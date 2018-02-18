MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Department Assistant

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/eff594ac782149f39c984142eb871f69151

Posted on February 18, 2018

About Department Assistant

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Associates Degree in Business required, Bachelors desired. Two years experience in related position. Advanced word processing and internet skills. Typing 60 wpm with high degree of accuracy. Knowledge of Medical Terminology.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Responsible for scheduling and coordinating MHC community programming involving an interface with the following functions” room scheduling, catering, set ups: educational broadcasts, marketing advertising, internet data base, childbirth education classes and attends seminars/workshops.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8511686

