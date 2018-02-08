Delivery Truck Driver
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on February 8, 2018
Shetler Dairy is seeking a Delivery Driver
Job Duties include:
- Safely and accurately deliver a wide variety of dairy products, including milk in glass bottles, ice cream and butter
- Collect payments and maintain a receipt log
- Follow MDOT regulations and safety standards
Qualifications include:
- Valid CDL
- Good driving record
- Good math skills
- Self-motivated and directed
- Ability to complete tasks with little or no supervision
- Effective verbal and written communication skills
- Aim toward customer satisfaction
- Strong organizational skills
- Flexible hours
One free 1/2 gallon of milk per day of work
Wage range is $12-$14 per hour
