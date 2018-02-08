MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Delivery Truck Driver

Kalkaska, MI

Website:
http://www.shetlermilk.com

Posted on February 8, 2018

About Delivery Truck Driver

 

 

Shetler Dairy is seeking a Delivery Driver

 

Job Duties include:

  • Safely and accurately deliver a wide variety of dairy products, including milk in glass bottles, ice cream and butter
  • Collect payments and maintain a receipt log
  • Follow MDOT regulations and safety standards

 

Qualifications include:

  • Valid CDL
  • Good driving record
  • Good math skills
  • Self-motivated and directed
  • Ability to complete tasks with little or no supervision
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills
  • Aim toward customer satisfaction
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Flexible hours

 

One free 1/2 gallon of milk per day of work

Wage range is $12-$14 per hour

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8409715

