Delivery Truck Driver

Shetler Dairy is seeking a Delivery Driver

Job Duties include:

Safely and accurately deliver a wide variety of dairy products, including milk in glass bottles, ice cream and butter

Collect payments and maintain a receipt log

Follow MDOT regulations and safety standards

Qualifications include:

Valid CDL

Good driving record

Good math skills

Self-motivated and directed

Ability to complete tasks with little or no supervision

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Aim toward customer satisfaction

Strong organizational skills

Flexible hours

One free 1/2 gallon of milk per day of work

Wage range is $12-$14 per hour