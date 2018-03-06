AmeriGas

Job Details

Delivery Representative – Bulk Driver ** Local Route ** – (9192)

Job Class Full-time

Location # 6960-HP-Benzonia, MI (508)* – Benzonia, MI 49616 US (Primary)

Job Type ACE & Field Operations – DOT

Job Description

AmeriGas: The Nation’s Premiere Propane Company

Delivery Representative / Driver

Do you enjoy being part of a dynamic team, yet having the independence of being on the road? AmeriGas is looking for qualified drivers to join our team.

We are proud to offer a comprehensive rewards and benefits package, in addition to excellent starting pay:

â¢Â Local routes and territoriesÂ – home every night

â¢Â Exceptional medical and prescription benefits

â¢Â 401(K) with company match

â¢Â Bonus potential

â¢Â Annual performance reviews and salary increases

â¢Â Paid time off (including holidays)

â¢Â Paid uniforms

â¢Â Paid training with tenured professionals

â¢Â Propane discounts

â¢Â Career advancement

â¢Â Tuition reimbursement

Why AmeriGas?

When you work for AmeriGas, you become a part of something great! Established in 1959, AmeriGas is the nation’s largest propane company, serving more than 2 million residential, commercial, industrial and motor fuel propane customers.Â Every year, our 9,000 dedicated employees deliver 1.5 billion gallons of propane from 1,400 distribution points across the United States. (For more information on our company, visit our website at www.amerigas.com.)Â

Job Summary:

Delivery Representatives are a key point of contact for our customers.Â They drive propane delivery trucks and fill tanks for local residential and industrial customers. They are dedicated and responsible with a passion for safety and customer service.Â They enjoy working outdoors.Â

At AmeriGas, our Delivery Representatives:

â¢Â Drive a “bobtail” truck to deliver propane to customers

â¢Â Follows state codes and regulations as well as company procedures

â¢Â Deliver propane safely while wearing and using personal protective equipment

â¢Â Enjoy interacting with customers and seek high levels of customer satisfaction

â¢Â Stay organized and compliant by completing all necessary paperwork in a timely manner

â¢Â Are willing and able to engage in vigorous activity on the job

â¢Â Are willing to drive and work outdoors in various weather conditions

â¢Â Other duties as assigned

Education and Experience Required:

â¢Â At least 21 years old with a validÂ class B CDL withÂ Hazmat and tanker endorsements are required.

â¢Â Note: Hazmat and tanker endorsements will be required to perform the job and if not held already, must be obtained soon after hire and prior to driving an AmeriGas vehicle.

Â

AmeriGas is a Drug Free Workplace.Â Employment is contingent upon the completion and our evaluation of a drug screening test and a criminal background check in accordance with company policies and applicable laws and regulations.Â Â AmeriGas is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To apply, click the “Submit Your Resume/CV to This Job” button.

PI101453936