MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Delivery Driver(01251) – 748 Munson Ave

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/e3d9dbcb090c494191bfd7d18c8ae754151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369560

Apply Now

About Delivery Driver(01251) – 748 Munson Ave

You must be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license with a safe driving record meeting company standards as well as access to an insured vehicle which can be used for delivery. You should possess navigational skills to read a map, locate addresses within designated delivery area and must be able to navigate adverse terrain including multi-story buildings.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Dominos

More jobs at Dominos

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8523296

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing