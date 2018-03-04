Delivery Driver (Full Time)
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 4, 2018
About Delivery Driver (Full Time)
Job Description:
Position Description
Responsible for planning and executing delivery activities, preparing delivery loads, following planned delivery routes, and assisting with merchandise installations or returns, unloading, installing, and checking appliances and store equipment. Also responsible for the cleanliness and standard maintenance of delivery vehicles, observing safety procedures regarding Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, Hazmat, and power equipment tools, maintaining DOT and CDL certifications, and complying with reporting
Job Requirements
Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability any day of the week. Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.
Minimum Qualifications
Valid Class A or B (with air brake endorsement) license
Ability to read, write, and perform basic arithmetic (addition, subtraction).
Minimum 21 year of age.
Preferred Qualifications
3 months experience operating a forklift or Moffett onloading/offloading a vehicle.
1 year experience driving a semi-truck/trailer OR certification from a driving school.
6 months experience performing in-home delivery OR retail customer service.
Job ID: 1359018BR
Line of Business: Store
Job Category: Delivery
Department: 0605 – Delivery
Employment Type I: Regular
Employment Type II: Full-Time
Location #: 1609
Location Name: Traverse City, MI
City: Traverse City
State: MI
EEO Statement:
Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.
