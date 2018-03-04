Delivery Driver (Full Time)

Job Description:

Position Description

Responsible for planning and executing delivery activities, preparing delivery loads, following planned delivery routes, and assisting with merchandise installations or returns, unloading, installing, and checking appliances and store equipment. Also responsible for the cleanliness and standard maintenance of delivery vehicles, observing safety procedures regarding Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, Hazmat, and power equipment tools, maintaining DOT and CDL certifications, and complying with reporting

Job Requirements

Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability any day of the week. Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.

Minimum Qualifications

Valid Class A or B (with air brake endorsement) license

Ability to read, write, and perform basic arithmetic (addition, subtraction).

Minimum 21 year of age.

Preferred Qualifications

3 months experience operating a forklift or Moffett onloading/offloading a vehicle.

1 year experience driving a semi-truck/trailer OR certification from a driving school.

6 months experience performing in-home delivery OR retail customer service.

Job ID: 1359018BR

Line of Business: Store

Job Category: Delivery

Department: 0605 – Delivery

Employment Type I: Regular

Employment Type II: Full-Time

Location #: 1609

Location Name: Traverse City, MI

City: Traverse City

State: MI

EEO Statement:

Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.