Description

Buckle up, hit the open road and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza HutÂ®. That’s right; we’ll pay you to cruise around in your mobile office â your car â delivering great pizza, pasta and wings. What more could you want?

Requirements

Besides your smile, energy and reliable set of wheels, here’s what you’ll need for this job:

The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job. But here are a few skills you should have from the get-go, as well as some requirements:

A safe driving record: If you’re on a first name basis with the people at traffic court, this probably isn’t the right job for you. Safety is our priority. You’ll also need a valid driver’s license, insurance and a reliable vehicle.

Friendly demeanor: Smile, tell a joke â treat our customers like you would your family and friends. Think of it this way â a smile and a kind word can mean the difference between a wallet full of tips and just some extra change for your cup holder.

Keen sense of direction: You should know how to read a map and find your way around your delivery area. Think of all of the short cuts you’ll learn!

Age restrictions: Our delivery drivers need to be at least 18 years old.

Dress the part: We’ll provide you with a uniform. We just ask that you keep it clean and come to work wearing it.

Just a few more things: You’ll need some basic math skills, the desire to work as part of a team and enthusiasm for learning.