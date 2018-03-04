Delivery Coordinator (Full time)

Job Description:

The primary function of the Delivery Coordinator is to support and coordinate delivery activities, including 3rd-party deliveries, same day delivery and traditional box truck and flatbed deliveries from the store. This includes supporting the scheduling of deliveries, inspecting merchandise prior to loading and delivery, and preparing merchandise and loads for delivery as well as filing delivery claims when necessary. It also includes assisting with pulling and staging items for delivery, reviewing delivery reports from the order management system/Sterling to check the status of deliveries, and reviewing and managing all delivery paperwork. This role must monitor products throughout the delivery/shipping process, following up with customers, drivers, store staff, the Central Delivery Terminal (CDT), and the Central Dispatch Office (CDO) when necessary, and troubleshooting issues to ensure that the correct merchandise is delivered on-time and to the correct location. To be successful, the Delivery Coordinator must communicate and maintain relationships with customers, store staff in own store and neighboring stores, CDO staff, and 3rd-party providers. This person must also understand and work with any city/local regulations governing delivery operations in the area supported by the store. This role also acts as a go-to subject matter expert for other store employees, providing coaching and direction around the delivery process in general as well as common and unique issues that arise. Diagnosing and overcoming issues often requires a strong understanding of the order management/Sterling system and being able to determine appropriate work-around solutions for situations not directly supported by the system.

The Delivery Coordinator is also responsible for coordinating installation deliveries including validating product availability, ensuring items are staged and free of damages, working closely with the store Installed Sales team to coordinate delivery times/locations, expedite high priority products, work with fulfilling stores to resolve delivery issues and coordinate the overall delivery schedule for each install project.

The Delivery Coordinator is also responsible for maintaining a safe and secure work environment by conducting daily safety reviews, noting hazards, keeping store areas clean and organized, securing doors and gates, and monitoring for potential theft or security risks. The Delivery Coordinator is also expected to provide excellent customer service by greeting and acknowledging all customers in a friendly, professional manner and providing quick, responsive assistance. Lastly, the Delivery Coordinator is responsible for completing all other duties as assigned.

Job ID: 1358809BR

Line of Business: Store

Job Category: Delivery

Department: 0605 – Delivery

Employment Type I: Regular

Employment Type II: Full-Time

Location #: 1609

Location Name: Traverse City, MI

City: Traverse City

State: MI

