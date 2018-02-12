Full Time Deli Manager – Looking for a job where you will be challenged and have fun? Maybe you can work afternoons or days. Maybe you can work during the week or prefer to work weekends. We are looking for great people to work for us, and your availability may be a great fit!

We look for these qualifications in our Deli Managers:

Good interpersonal skills so you will be able to work in a team environment and to assist customers cheerfully.

Demonstrated team leadership ability.

Solid basic math skills are necessary to follow recipes, process payments, and assist with inventory records.

You must be able to stand, bend, and reach during your shift and occasionally lift up to 40 pounds.

You must be at least 18 years old.

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

At least one year of experience in food preparation and handling.

Ability to operate microwave ovens, small conventional ovens and other food preparation equipment as well as follow specific recipes.

Servsafe certification is preferred. #CA

It’s time you worked for a company that will help you develop personally and professionally. Our company offers growth opportunities, and loves to promote from within. We offer tuition reimbursement, and we encourage our employees to reach their goals. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and value great customer service, we want to meet you.

As a Deli Manager you will be responsible for:

Providing work direction to the deli team members at your store, ensuring that our valued customers receive superior customer service.

Receiving customer food orders, and suggesting other deli items.

Preparing the food while the customers wait and recording food sales.

Maintaining food safety standards by cleaning food prep equipment and deli areas.

Managing stock and storage areas, communicating inventory needs to vendors and store manager.

Resolving customer concerns, and providing leadership to deli team members when issues arise.

Processing cash and credit card payments for food and beverages.

Creating the schedule for the deli team members.

Working in a team environment where Associates and Managers work together to provide the best customer service in the industry.

