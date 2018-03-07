Deli/Bakery Manager Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Charlevoix Family Fare store.

Welcome to SpartanNash! We are excited that you have chosen to apply with us today.

Please take a moment to review this position and then read the application overview and instructions below. Depending on the position you are applying for, the application process will take between 10 and 40 minutes.

SpartanNash is an equal opportunity employer (minorities/women/disabled/veterans)

VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Position Summary

To efficiently direct and supervise the activities of all Deli and Bakery associates to achieve the sale and profit goals established for the departments; to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute to the financial best interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

School Education

HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Job Experience

One (1) year

Supervisory Experience

0 TO 2 YEARS

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Provide leadership to a team that completes all deli product preparation and stocking, to ensure product quality protection, accuracy, and date sensitive rotation, ensure all spoiled/damaged products are handled per established guidelines.

Responsible to order and maintain inventory in the deli department while utilizing inventory control procedures to ensure product freshness and quality.

Review and validate received orders for amount, quality, count or weight, condition and ensure all product is stored in appropriate areas.

Maintain familiarity with all products carried in the department.

Know the ad items, special prices, coupon deals or other features that apply to the store?s sales program.

Implements and maintains work schedules, labor control and payroll expense control programs for the department.

Implements the OWN IT! (One customer to Wow Now by Interacting and providing Total satisfaction) service programs, and models high standards of service to achieve a customer oriented store.

Responsible for department management including staffing, training, performance management and career development of associates, and developing and monitoring department goals. Develop and monitor department budget as required.

Make recommendations to improve current programs and processes.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents

Accounting/Bookkeeping skills

Interpret/Analyze Financials

Develop/ Manage Budgets

Delegate/Direct/Implement

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented