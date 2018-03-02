Deli Associate Part Time

Part Time Deli Associate – Looking for a job with flexible hours where you will be challenged and have fun? Maybe you can work nights or days. Maybe you can work during the week or weekends. Maybe only 1 or 2 days per week. We are looking for great people to work for us, and your availability may be a great fit!

We look for these qualifications in our Deli Associates:

Good interpersonal skills so you will be able to work in a team environment and to assist customers cheerfully.

The ability to operate microwave ovens, small conventional ovens, other food preparation equipment, and to follow specific recipes.

You must be able to lift and move up to 40 pounds into and out of storage areas and coolers.

You must be at least 18 years old.

No prior retail experience necessary.

It’s time you worked for a company that will help you develop personally and professionally. Our company offers growth opportunities, and loves to promote from within. We offer tuition reimbursement, and we encourage our employees to reach their goals. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and value great customer service, we want to meet you.

As a Deli Associate you will be responsible for:

Welcoming our customers with a smile and receiving their food orders.

Preparing hot and cold food for our customers and suggesting other deli items.

Recording food sales.

Maintaining food safety standards.

Keeping shelves stocked and inventory organized in storage areas.

Cleaning food preparation equipment and deli areas.

Maintaining areas outside the store to ensure that our customers have a pleasant and safe shopping experience.

ID: 2018-4748

External Company Name: Blarney Castle Oil Co

External Company URL: www.blarneycastleoil.com