Dedicated Fleet Truck Drivers – Solo or Team — Koch Companies

Marine Fleet – Solo or Team drivers

Dedicated fleet delivering sport boats and yachts to marinas in the USand Canada.Boat hauling experience not required (we will train).

** 6 months flatbed experience is required

Health Insurance available 1st of month following 90 days of employment

$3000 orientation completion bonus

Mileage pay based on experience plus stop pay

Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Disability Insurance

Retirement Plan – 401(k) plus company match

Paid vacation

None required.

Minimum of one year of experience over-the-road

Must have driven 6 months within the last 24 months.

No more than four (4)moving violations within the last three years

A minimum of 21 years of age

Haz-Mat endorsement is encouraged but not required.

Passport and TWIC required for the Marine Fleet.*

No major chargeable accidents within the last 36 months and no more than three chargeable minor accidents in the last three years or 2 in the past 12 months.

No DWI’s or DUI’s within the last five years and only one allowed.