Dedicated Fleet Truck Drivers – Solo or Team — Koch Companies
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373152
About Dedicated Fleet Truck Drivers – Solo or Team — Koch Companies
Marine Fleet – Solo or Team drivers
Dedicated fleet delivering sport boats and yachts to marinas in the USand Canada.Boat hauling experience not required (we will train).
** 6 months flatbed experience is required
Health Insurance available 1st of month following 90 days of employment
$3000 orientation completion bonus
Mileage pay based on experience plus stop pay
Dental Insurance
Life Insurance
Disability Insurance
Retirement Plan – 401(k) plus company match
Paid vacation
Pay
Contact Us
Experience Required
None required.
More Details
Minimum of one year of experience over-the-road
Must have driven 6 months within the last 24 months.
No more than four (4)moving violations within the last three years
A minimum of 21 years of age
Haz-Mat endorsement is encouraged but not required.
- Passport and TWIC required for the Marine Fleet.*
No major chargeable accidents within the last 36 months and no more than three chargeable minor accidents in the last three years or 2 in the past 12 months.
No DWI’s or DUI’s within the last five years and only one allowed.
Job at a Glance
About Koch Companies
More jobs at Koch Companies