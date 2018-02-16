Data Science Professional
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Â· Bachelorâs degree in Computer Science, Business, Healthcare Administration, Operations Management, Engineering or other healthcare discipline required. Advanced degree preferred.
Â· Three or more years of experience in a relevant analytical role across a variety of projects and customer groups
Â· Strong analytical and integrative skills including ability to formulate/draw conclusions and identify trends from data in a logical and systematic manner.
Â· Experience solving analytical problems using systemic analytic techniques such as forecasting, regression, data modeling, etc.
Â· Familiarity manipulating and analyzing high-volume, high-dimensionality data from varying sources
Â· Demonstrated knowledge of design, implementation and maintenance of databases/ data marts
Â· Familiarity with relational databases and tools such as SQL, SSRS, etc. Experience with analytical programs (R, SAS, SPSS, Minitab, etc.) preferred. Working knowledge of research methodology and statistical inference preferred.
Â· Demonstrated knowledge and experience developing data transformations (ETL) and normalizations from multiple sources.
Â· Proficiency with Microsoft Office tools, particularly Excel and PowerPoint
Â· Ability to communicate complex quantitative analysis in a clear, precise, and actionable manner that can be understood by customers
Â· Demonstrated skill in data visualization, interpretation and story-telling
Â· Strong interpersonal skills. Able to communicate and interact effectively with stakeholders from all levels of the organization.
Â· Demonstrated ability to build trusted relationships with a variety of customers while providing data and information to meet the organizationâs needs.
ORGANIZATION
This position is under the supervision of the Director of Performance Services.
This position does not have direct supervisory responsibility, although may give direction to other department members in the course of project management.
Must be able to work independently and prioritize projects as assigned by various individuals.
AGE OF PATIENT SERVED
No clinical contact with patients.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
Support the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
Embrace and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare
Promote personal and patient safety
Work both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
Establish trusted consultative relationships with a variety of end users, supplying high-value information for decision-making
Work with customers and co-suppliers to translate business needs into data requirements.Document required business logic.
Design data integration models using data from various internal and external sources
Develop data transformations and normalizations to meet customer needs
Develop intuitive data visualizations in a variety of formats suitable for different users, promoting effective data-driven decision making
Bring structure to large quantities of unstructured data to make analysis possible.Efficiently and consistently extract and manipulate big data from disparate sources into usable intelligence.
Assist in development of strategic and tactical conclusions from data review and analyses
Develop and routinely produce scorecards, dashboards, benchmarking results, and other clinical, operational and financial analytics.
Perform data studies and data discovery around new data sources or new uses for existing data
Identify and resolve data governance/ data integrity problems
Perform all other duties as assigned.
