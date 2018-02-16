Data Science Professional

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Â· Bachelorâs degree in Computer Science, Business, Healthcare Administration, Operations Management, Engineering or other healthcare discipline required. Advanced degree preferred.

Â· Three or more years of experience in a relevant analytical role across a variety of projects and customer groups

Â· Strong analytical and integrative skills including ability to formulate/draw conclusions and identify trends from data in a logical and systematic manner.

Â· Experience solving analytical problems using systemic analytic techniques such as forecasting, regression, data modeling, etc.

Â· Familiarity manipulating and analyzing high-volume, high-dimensionality data from varying sources

Â· Demonstrated knowledge of design, implementation and maintenance of databases/ data marts

Â· Familiarity with relational databases and tools such as SQL, SSRS, etc. Experience with analytical programs (R, SAS, SPSS, Minitab, etc.) preferred. Working knowledge of research methodology and statistical inference preferred.

Â· Demonstrated knowledge and experience developing data transformations (ETL) and normalizations from multiple sources.

Â· Proficiency with Microsoft Office tools, particularly Excel and PowerPoint

Â· Ability to communicate complex quantitative analysis in a clear, precise, and actionable manner that can be understood by customers

Â· Demonstrated skill in data visualization, interpretation and story-telling

Â· Strong interpersonal skills. Able to communicate and interact effectively with stakeholders from all levels of the organization.

Â· Demonstrated ability to build trusted relationships with a variety of customers while providing data and information to meet the organizationâs needs.

ORGANIZATION

This position is under the supervision of the Director of Performance Services.

This position does not have direct supervisory responsibility, although may give direction to other department members in the course of project management.

Must be able to work independently and prioritize projects as assigned by various individuals.

AGE OF PATIENT SERVED

No clinical contact with patients.

SPECIFIC DUTIES