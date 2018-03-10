MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Falmouth, MI

Posted on March 10, 2018

Ebels Family Center in beautiful downtown Falmouth­ –  seeks to fill a full time Customer Service Associate, with full benefits & fair skill-based pay. This is a year-round, day-time position, with occasional Saturdays, but no Sunday work. No seasonal layoffs.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Take meat processing orders.
  • This position deals directly with customers, so customer service, retail, and computer entry skills & experience are needed, along with basic knowledge of beef and pork meat cuts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8582787

