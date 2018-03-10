Customer Service
Falmouth, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
Ebels Family Center in beautiful downtown Falmouth – seeks to fill a full time Customer Service Associate, with full benefits & fair skill-based pay. This is a year-round, day-time position, with occasional Saturdays, but no Sunday work. No seasonal layoffs.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Take meat processing orders.
- This position deals directly with customers, so customer service, retail, and computer entry skills & experience are needed, along with basic knowledge of beef and pork meat cuts.
