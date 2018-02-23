Customer Service Specialist
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369017
About Customer Service Specialist
We are seeking a professional individual for a full time position as a Customer Service Specialist.Â The ideal candidate must possess the following skills.
Requirements:
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
This position requires computer skills and knowledge of ability to use Microsoft Office
Knowledge of operation of standard office equipment
Possess clerical and administrative skills and systems such as filing and record keeping
Fluency in Spanish for both written and spoken communication.
Minimum High School Degree but would prefer some college
Ability to obtain a passport and to travel overseas for possible training to countries such as France, Germany, Italy, or South Korea.Â Most training would occur in-house but there may be a chance for overseas travel.
Â
Responsibilities: (but not limited to)
Help field incoming calls and assess customers needs
Create quotations and sales orders for customers
Assist sales staff and obtain after sales customer feedback
Greet incoming customers and guests
Track customer orders throughout the order process
Participate in national trade shows
Â
Pay/Benefits
Â
Starting pay $15-18/hr depending upon experience and qualifications
1 week paid vacation to start
Blue Cross/Blue Shield
Generous Retirement program currently 100% company funded
Paid Holidays and Sick Days
Possible reimbursement for additional education
