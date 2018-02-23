We are seeking a professional individual for a full time position as a Customer Service Specialist.Â The ideal candidate must possess the following skills.

Requirements:

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively

This position requires computer skills and knowledge of ability to use Microsoft Office

Knowledge of operation of standard office equipment

Possess clerical and administrative skills and systems such as filing and record keeping

Fluency in Spanish for both written and spoken communication.

Minimum High School Degree but would prefer some college

Ability to obtain a passport and to travel overseas for possible training to countries such as France, Germany, Italy, or South Korea.Â Most training would occur in-house but there may be a chance for overseas travel.

Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Help field incoming calls and assess customers needs

Create quotations and sales orders for customers

Assist sales staff and obtain after sales customer feedback

Greet incoming customers and guests

Track customer orders throughout the order process

Participate in national trade shows

Pay/Benefits

Starting pay $15-18/hr depending upon experience and qualifications

1 week paid vacation to start

Blue Cross/Blue Shield

Generous Retirement program currently 100% company funded

Paid Holidays and Sick Days

Possible reimbursement for additional education