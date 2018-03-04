CUSTOMER SERVICE & SALES REPRESENTATIVE (RENTALS) â CONNECT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS IN MOMENTS THAT MATTER

Additional earnings potential as much as 3-5 times your annual base salary!

Do you want to get into sales? With Avis Budget Group you will receive world-class training to help you reach your full potential. To help you succeed, our training will enhance your ability to meet sales goals and maximize your earning potential. Additionally, to assist you in taking charge of your career, we will provide educational opportunities to develop skills that will prepare you for advancement.

In this role, you will contribute to the success of our company by assisting customers with their vehicle rentals while ensuring a positive and memorable customer experience. You will also be responsible for promoting and selling our additional products and services to customers.

At Avis Budget Group, we help people get to where they want to be, when they need to be there. We donât just rent cars. Weâre changing the way people move. Across our world-famous brands â Avis, Budget, Zipcar and Payless â weâre leading the way for the global mobility industry

Weâre looking for the very best talent, individuals who share our passion for delivering outstanding customer service and sales and who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. In return we offer a fast-paced and collaborative working environment, where weâre committed to fostering innovation and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do.

Do you want to shift your career into high gear? Avis Budget Group is a great place to work. Please apply to join us today!

Requirements of the role:

High school diploma or equivalent

At least six months of experience in a role where sales and/or customer service is preferred

Ability to use proven sales techniques while providing a positive customer experience in a fast-paced environment

Sales driven, self-motivated, personable and dependable

Basic computer skills to enter information into our database

Valid driverâs license

Compensation & Benefits of the role:

We provide hourly base pay PLUS an extremely lucrative commission/incentive/bonus plan.

Medical, Dental, Vision & 401(k)

Full training to learn the business and enhance professional skills

Drug screening and a background check are a part of our hiring process.

To help expedite the application process and save you time, our application includes a Video Interview, which is a quick and simple recorded interview that will show our hiring managers how you would fit as a member of our team. On screen step-by-step instructions will guide you through the application and Video Interview process. To be considered for this role you must complete a recorded Video Interview.

Avis Budget is an EO employer â M/F/Vets/Disabled

The information listed in this advertisement describes the general nature and level of this position only. Essential functions and responsibilities may change as business needs require. Your response to this ad may result in your being considered for employment with an affiliated company of Avis Budget Group, the publicly traded parent company of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and its subsidiaries.

This advertisement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment.