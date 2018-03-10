MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Customer Service Representative – full time

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/f9f9a615ec84467398bff091c4d99d80151

Posted on March 10, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373407

Apply Now

About Customer Service Representative – full time

Job Description

Art Van Furniture, the Midwestâs largest independent Furniture and Mattress retailer is seeking Customer Service Representatives to join our rapidly expanding and highly successful team.

Customer Service Representatives provide customer service and clerical support for the stores. Assist guests in resolving their questions, concerns and issues on purchases.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist guests telephoning or coming in to the store in resolving their questions, concerns and issues on purchases.

  • Answer incoming telephone calls; direct callers to the appropriate person.

  • Process guest invoices and payments on purchases

  • Balance cash drawer daily at the end of shift.

  • Contact guests regarding: Merchandise availability, scheduling delivery or customer pick-up

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Art Van Furniture

More jobs at Art Van Furniture

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8584947

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing