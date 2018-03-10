Customer Service Representative – full time
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
Art Van Furniture, the Midwestâs largest independent Furniture and Mattress retailer is seeking Customer Service Representatives to join our rapidly expanding and highly successful team.
Customer Service Representatives provide customer service and clerical support for the stores. Assist guests in resolving their questions, concerns and issues on purchases.
Responsibilities:
Assist guests telephoning or coming in to the store in resolving their questions, concerns and issues on purchases.
Answer incoming telephone calls; direct callers to the appropriate person.
Process guest invoices and payments on purchases
Balance cash drawer daily at the end of shift.
Contact guests regarding: Merchandise availability, scheduling delivery or customer pick-up
