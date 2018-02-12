Loan Processor â Cadillac

About Us…

GreenStone Farm Credit ServicesÂ is an $8 billion financial services institution with 500 employees in 36 locations throughout Michigan and northeast Wisconsin.Â GreenStone provides short term and long-term credit to our customers, as well as a variety of other products and services, such as crop insurance, life and disability insurance, accounting services, tax planning and preparation, and appraisals.

Â

Primary Responsibilities…

Provide general operational support.

Builds customer relationships through product promotion and customer service.

Assure that customer needs are met personally or through other team members.

Providing first-class customer service to exceed customer expectations.

Â

Â

Position Requirements…

High School diploma, Associateâs degree preferred.

Knowledge of financial principles and practices, credit processing and servicing activities.



Knowledge of varied loan policies, procedures, and practices.



Experience with loan processing, banking, and/or mortgage/title-work experience.

Must demonstrate the ability to utilize computer technology and multiple software applications.

Â

Â

Here’s What We Can Offer You…

GreenStone has an outstanding Total Rewards package, which includes, but is not limited to:

Salary commensurate with experience

15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 paid holidays per year

401(k) plan â up to a 9% employer contribution/match

Medical, Dental, Vision, STD, LTD, Life/AD&D benefits, etc.

$100/year Logo Wear allowance

$400/year Computer Subsidy/Reimbursement

$400/year Wellness Subsidy/Reimbursement & wellness programs

Tuition Reimbursement

*** Please include your salary requirements in your cover letter