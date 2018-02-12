Loan Processor â Cadillac
Greenstone Farm Credit Services
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 12, 2018
About Loan Processor â Cadillac
About Us…
GreenStone Farm Credit ServicesÂ is an $8 billion financial services institution with 500 employees in 36 locations throughout Michigan and northeast Wisconsin.Â GreenStone provides short term and long-term credit to our customers, as well as a variety of other products and services, such as crop insurance, life and disability insurance, accounting services, tax planning and preparation, and appraisals.
Primary Responsibilities…
- Provide general operational support.
- Builds customer relationships through product promotion and customer service.
- Assure that customer needs are met personally or through other team members.
- Providing first-class customer service to exceed customer expectations.
Position Requirements…
- High School diploma, Associateâs degree preferred.
- Knowledge of financial principles and practices, credit processing and servicing activities.
- Knowledge of varied loan policies, procedures, and practices.
- Experience with loan processing, banking, and/or mortgage/title-work experience.
- Must demonstrate the ability to utilize computer technology and multiple software applications.
Here’s What We Can Offer You…
GreenStone has an outstanding Total Rewards package, which includes, but is not limited to:
- Salary commensurate with experience
- 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 paid holidays per year
- 401(k) plan â up to a 9% employer contribution/match
- Medical, Dental, Vision, STD, LTD, Life/AD&D benefits, etc.
- $100/year Logo Wear allowance
- $400/year Computer Subsidy/Reimbursement
- $400/year Wellness Subsidy/Reimbursement & wellness programs
- Tuition Reimbursement
*** Please include your salary requirements in your cover letter
