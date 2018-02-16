Michigan Rubber Products, a division of Zhongding USA Sealing Parts located in Cadillac, Mi, is looking for a Customer Service Representative. Duties and responsibilities include but not limited to:

Daily accessing to customer portals and websites

Prepare shipping line ups, processing necessary paperwork and sending of ASN’s as required

Interact with other departments to meet customer requirements

Daily contact with freight carriers for customer pick up

Preraring parcel shipments, Domestic and International

effective command of oral and written communications

Responsible for customer correspondence, orders and data base maintenance for all assigned customers

Excellent organizational ability, including accuracy and attention to detail

Good math ability, multi task individual “able to think on their feet”

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, e-mail and knowledge of data bases used in the fully integrated system environment