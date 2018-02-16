Customer Service Representative
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Customer Service Representative
Michigan Rubber Products, a division of Zhongding USA Sealing Parts located in Cadillac, Mi, is looking for a Customer Service Representative. Duties and responsibilities include but not limited to:
Daily accessing to customer portals and websites
Prepare shipping line ups, processing necessary paperwork and sending of ASN’s as required
Interact with other departments to meet customer requirements
Daily contact with freight carriers for customer pick up
Preraring parcel shipments, Domestic and International
effective command of oral and written communications
Responsible for customer correspondence, orders and data base maintenance for all assigned customers
Excellent organizational ability, including accuracy and attention to detail
Good math ability, multi task individual “able to think on their feet”
Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, e-mail and knowledge of data bases used in the fully integrated system environment
