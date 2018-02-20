Customer Service Rep. / Front Desk / Night Audit

Our customer services accociates are the first to greet our guests each day. The ideal candidate should have excellent customer service skills and communicate well meeting new people. Be able to work well with others as a team , in a fast paced enviroment. Â Have above average computer skills, being familiar with internet, email, and able to operate common office machines. Good organizational skills and time management skills. Should be able to handle a multi-line phone system. Cash handling skills. Credit card knowledge and guest confidentiality. Willingness to Learn new hospitality programs and standards of operations, as needed, to comply with the franchise codes. Be able to stand for extended periods of time, to greet and assist incomng guests.Â

Experience a plus , but we are willing to train the motivated eager applicant.

Also a plus, knowledge of Manistee and its surrounding area and tourist attractions, to offer guests suggestions while they visit.

Our business offers 24 hour staffing year round, and would need our customer service associates available days, evenings, nights, weekends and holidays, based on business needs.

Â