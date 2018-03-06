MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Customer Service/Food Prep

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 6, 2018

Looking for helpful, friendly, outgoing, motivated and reliable team members to work the historic Old Mission General Store on the Old Mission Peninsula. Assist guests from Michigan and from Everywhere.Â 

Varied duties include customer service, cleaning, food preparation and service for take-out and for cafe eat-in; also stocking, taking food orders in person and by phone; cash register operation; selling packaged beer, wine, hard spirits and some tobacco products.Â 

Full- and part-time hours available; Weekend Hours are Important – we’re open 7 days per week.Â  Pay is negotiable based on experience.Â Â Â 

