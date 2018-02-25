Customer Service Associate Part Time

Part Time Customer Service Associate – Looking for a job where you will be challenged and have fun? Maybe you can work afternoons or days. Maybe you can work during the week or prefer to work weekends. We are looking for great people to work for us, and your availability may be a great fit!

We look for these qualifications in our Customer Service Associates:

Good interpersonal skills so you will be able to work in a team environment and to assist customers cheerfully.

Solid basic math skills.

You must be able to stand, bend, and reach during your shift and occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.

You must be at least 18 years old.

Prior cashiering/retail/cash handling experience a plus. CA

It’s time you worked for a company that will help you develop personally and professionally. Our company offers growth opportunities, and loves to promote from within. We offer tuition reimbursement, and we encourage our employees to reach their goals. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and value great customer service, we want to meet you.

As a Customer Service Associate you will be responsible for:

Welcoming and assisting our customers with a smile in the store and at the pumps.

Handling cash and credit payments for fuel, merchandise, food, beverages, and lottery tickets.

Keeping shelves stocked and inventory organized in storage areas.

Maintaining areas outside the store to ensure that our customers have a pleasant and safe shopping experience.

Ensuring bathrooms are well supplied and clean.

ID: 2018-4724

External Company Name: Blarney Castle Oil Co

External Company URL: www.blarneycastleoil.com