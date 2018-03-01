Customer Service Associate I (Part Time CSA/Sales/Cashier/Support

Job Description:

Position Description

Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the selection, demonstration, preparation and loading of merchandise. Also responsible for responding to customer inquiries throughout their shopping experience including promoting customer loyalty plans and/or extended protection/replacement plans where appropriate.

Job Requirements

CSA Sales Floor: Requires morning, afternoon and evening availability any day of the week.

Weekend/Holiday Team: Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.

Weekday Team: Requires morning and afternoon availability Monday through Friday during peak day hours.

Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.

Minimum Qualifications

6 months experience using a computer, including inputting, accessing, modifying, or outputting information.

6 months experience using a handheld device (e.g., mobile phone, LRT gun, palm pilot, tablet, iPod) to enter, access, and output information.

Preferred Qualifications

Associate’s Degree in Business, Retail Management, Specialty related to department (e.g., design, appliances) or related field OR Certification in trade related to department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).

1 year retail experience identifying and selling products based on customer needs, including credit cards, installations, add-on sales, and explaining warranties, product features, and benefits.

1 year retail experience providing customer service, including identifying and resolving customer issues, assisting customers in locating product, greeting customers, answering phones, building relationships with customers, and thanking customers for their business.

1 year retail experience in related department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).

1 year experience working in any department at a Lowe’s retail store.

Job ID: 1284541BR

Line of Business: Store

Job Category: Sales

Department: 0031 – Electrical & Lighting

Employment Type I: Regular

Employment Type II: Part-Time

Location #: 1609

Location Name: Traverse City, MI

City: Traverse City

State: MI

EEO Statement:

Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.