Customer Service Associate I (Part Time CSA/Sales/Cashier/Support
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371002
About Customer Service Associate I (Part Time CSA/Sales/Cashier/Support
Job Description:
Position Description
Responsible for assisting customers with all of their shopping needs including assisting customers in the selection, demonstration, preparation and loading of merchandise. Also responsible for responding to customer inquiries throughout their shopping experience including promoting customer loyalty plans and/or extended protection/replacement plans where appropriate.
Job Requirements
CSA Sales Floor: Requires morning, afternoon and evening availability any day of the week.
Weekend/Holiday Team: Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.
Weekday Team: Requires morning and afternoon availability Monday through Friday during peak day hours.
Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merchandise. Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.
Minimum Qualifications
6 months experience using a computer, including inputting, accessing, modifying, or outputting information.
6 months experience using a handheld device (e.g., mobile phone, LRT gun, palm pilot, tablet, iPod) to enter, access, and output information.
Preferred Qualifications
Associate’s Degree in Business, Retail Management, Specialty related to department (e.g., design, appliances) or related field OR Certification in trade related to department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).
1 year retail experience identifying and selling products based on customer needs, including credit cards, installations, add-on sales, and explaining warranties, product features, and benefits.
1 year retail experience providing customer service, including identifying and resolving customer issues, assisting customers in locating product, greeting customers, answering phones, building relationships with customers, and thanking customers for their business.
1 year retail experience in related department (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, electrical, lawn and garden).
1 year experience working in any department at a Lowe’s retail store.
Job ID: 1284541BR
Line of Business: Store
Job Category: Sales
Department: 0031 – Electrical & Lighting
Employment Type I: Regular
Employment Type II: Part-Time
Location #: 1609
Location Name: Traverse City, MI
City: Traverse City
State: MI
EEO Statement:
Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.
Job at a Glance
About Lowe's
More jobs at Lowe's