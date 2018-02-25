Customer Service Associate Full Time

Founded in 1933, Blarney Castle Oil is still a family-owned business. Our high standards for customer service have helped us grow and we now have more than 100 EZ Mart convenience stores as well as substantial propane and petroleum distribution operations. We are committed to making sure our employees have the training and skills to provide the superior customer service that we are known for.

The ability to provide great customer service with a smile is the most important qualification for this role. You also must have good basic math skills. We will provide training in cash handling, store maintenance and other routine duties. You must be able to work in a team environment. You must be available to work your shift, including evenings, weekends, and holidays. You should have a high school diploma or GED, but if you have related retail experience and a good work record we will still consider you for this job. You must be able to stand, bend and reach during your shift, and occasionally to lift up to 50 pounds. #CA

As a Customer Service Associate, you are the face of Blarney Castle Oil to our EZ Mart customers. You will greet our valued customers, answer questions and provide assistance in the store and at the pumps. You will keep the store looking great by cleaning areas inside and outside, and maintaining stock on the shelves and in storage areas. You will handle cash and credit card payments for fuel, merchandise, food, beverages and lottery tickets. You will work in a team environment where Associates and Managers work together to provide the best customer service in the industry.

