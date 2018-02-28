MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Customer Service Associate

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/1ccd145f0b9f42d7a92a47350061681f151

Posted on February 28, 2018

About Customer Service Associate

The Customer Service Associate is responsible for delivering friendly, courteous service to all customers visiting the store, presenting a positive image in person as well as on the phone, and maintaining the merchandising standards of the front end. Customer Service Associates must have a strong knowledge base of Gander Outdoorsâ products and the outdoor lifestyle to fully assist in customer questions and facilitate a positive checkout experience.

Essential Functions:

  • Drive the business to success by delivering metrics and achieving success on the Leaderboard.

  • Facilitate a positive checkout experience.

  • Connect with customers by asking open ended questions, recommending solutions, answering customer questions, and graciously listening to and denoting customer concerns.

  • Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are organized and fully stocked.

  • Involvement in the community to promote the brand and stay informed concerning competitors.

  • Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.

  • Re-ticket merchandise to ensure accuracy

  • Ensure firearms are properly handled during the check in process at the front of the store.

  • Ensure federal, state and local compliance to protect the storeâs FFL and adhere to company policy on the handling and inventory of firearms.

Non-Essential Functions:

  • Complete other duties as assigned.

Education/Years of Experience:

  • High school diploma as appropriate for age or working towards a high school diploma, GED or equivalent required with 1 + years prior retail experience preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience.

  • Must be a minimum of 17 years of age.

Other Qualifications:

  • Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business, including nights, weekends and holidays.

  • Demonstrates ethical and honest behavior in day-to-day interactions and business decisions.

  • Outstanding oral and written communication, interpersonal, leadership skills are required to interact with all levels of the company.

  • Demonstrate the ability to motivate the team to meet and exceed sales goals through excellent selling skills.

  • Strong computer skills with the ability to effectively maneuver in a Windows environment and through Microsoft Office products.

  • Able to freely access all areas of the register area by standing, walking, stooping, crawling, crouching, and kneeling; ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.

  • Ability for infrequent overnight travel.

  • May be required to show proof of ability to possess a firearm per federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Gander Outdoors is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.

With Rights Come Responsibility.

*Gander Outdoors is a responsible licensed federal firearms seller.*

Job Req #: 39166

External Company URL: www.gandermountain.com

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8542311

