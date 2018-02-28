Customer Service Associate
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 28, 2018
About Customer Service Associate
The Customer Service Associate is responsible for delivering friendly, courteous service to all customers visiting the store, presenting a positive image in person as well as on the phone, and maintaining the merchandising standards of the front end. Customer Service Associates must have a strong knowledge base of Gander Outdoorsâ products and the outdoor lifestyle to fully assist in customer questions and facilitate a positive checkout experience.
Essential Functions:
Drive the business to success by delivering metrics and achieving success on the Leaderboard.
Facilitate a positive checkout experience.
Connect with customers by asking open ended questions, recommending solutions, answering customer questions, and graciously listening to and denoting customer concerns.
Restock merchandise to ensure the department and merchandise displays are organized and fully stocked.
Involvement in the community to promote the brand and stay informed concerning competitors.
Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in store by adhering to company standards.
Re-ticket merchandise to ensure accuracy
Ensure firearms are properly handled during the check in process at the front of the store.
Ensure federal, state and local compliance to protect the storeâs FFL and adhere to company policy on the handling and inventory of firearms.
Non-Essential Functions:
- Complete other duties as assigned.
Education/Years of Experience:
High school diploma as appropriate for age or working towards a high school diploma, GED or equivalent required with 1 + years prior retail experience preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Must be a minimum of 17 years of age.
Other Qualifications:
Ability to work a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the business, including nights, weekends and holidays.
Demonstrates ethical and honest behavior in day-to-day interactions and business decisions.
Outstanding oral and written communication, interpersonal, leadership skills are required to interact with all levels of the company.
Demonstrate the ability to motivate the team to meet and exceed sales goals through excellent selling skills.
Strong computer skills with the ability to effectively maneuver in a Windows environment and through Microsoft Office products.
Able to freely access all areas of the register area by standing, walking, stooping, crawling, crouching, and kneeling; ability to lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.
Ability for infrequent overnight travel.
May be required to show proof of ability to possess a firearm per federal, state and local laws and regulations.
Gander Outdoors is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.
With Rights Come Responsibility.
*Gander Outdoors is a responsible licensed federal firearms seller.*
