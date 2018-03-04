CUSTOMER SERVICE ASSOCIATE â BE A HERO TO OUR CUSTOMERS

As a Customer Service Associate, you will be greeting customers as they return their rental car to our lot ensuring a smooth and safe traffic flow. Additionally, as a Customer Service Associate, you will be responsible ensuring customer satisfaction by assisting customer in expediting the conclusion of their vehicle rental experience and making them feel valued while they wait.

Requirements of the Customer Service Agent:

Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

At least 6 months of experience in a customer service role

Valid driver’s license and a good driving record with previous driving experience

Basic computer skills to enter information into our database

We offer a wide range of exciting benefits for part time employees, including:

Employee Assistance Program

Employee discounts

Training opportunities

Opportunities to make charitable donations

Voluntary unpaid time off

Discounted prices on the purchase of Avis/Budget cars

401(k) (eligible after 1,000 hours of service)

Employee Stock Purchase Plan (eligible after 90 days of service)

Vacation car rental

A valid driver’s license is required for all positions. Drug screening and a background check are a part of our hiring process.

To help expedite the application process and save you time, our application includes a Video Interview, which is a quick and simple recorded interview that will show our hiring managers how you would fit as a member of our team. On screen step-by-step instructions will guide you through the application and Video Interview process. To be considered for this role you must complete a recorded Video Interview.

*If you have any questions about the position or on our hiring process feel free to reach out Ana Bavery Email: [email protected] or by phone at 312.840.6010

Avis Budget is an EO employer â M/F/Vets/Disabled

The information listed in this advertisement describes the general nature and level of this position only. Essential functions and responsibilities may change as business needs require. Your response to this ad may result in your being considered for employment with an affiliated company of Avis Budget Group, the publicly traded parent company of Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC and its subsidiaries.

This advertisement does not constitute a promise or guarantee of employment.